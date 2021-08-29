Get a Gas Master Plan before expending billions on project – Int’l Analyst urges Guyana

Kaieteur News – A Gas Master Plan (GMP) plays a crucial role in ensuring that a country’s Natural gas resources are developed in a rational and sustainable manner and if executed properly, could potentially see them being a major player on the international gas market.

And according to Energy Consultant and Co-Director at Americans Market Intelligence (AMI), Arthur Deakin, Guyana should be heading along this path as before the country’s intended multibillion Wales gas-to-shore project gets underway.

Deakin, in his most recent appearance on Kaieteur Radio’s – Guyana’s Oil and You, explained that in Guyana’s case, a “flexible” plan would work best to suit the country’s changing circumstances as more discoveries are made in the Stabroek Block.

“Guyana is still going to discover a lot more oil and gas and I think the gas discovered still pretty unclear…we don’t really know what kind of gas it is and how much there is and I think there is a lot of it out there and not all of it, of course, is going to go to the local market, because the local market does not need all of it.”

With that surplus gas, Deakin posited too that Guyana can possibly become a “regional gas hub” for the Caribbean.

Already, the government has begun exploring other avenues to capitalise on the surplus gas from the project. Natural Resources Minister, Vickram Bharrat had said that considerations are being made to decide whether the country would develop “a small petrochemical industry” to make use of the extra gas but no concrete decision has been made.

Meanwhile, countries like Nigeria have marked their territory on the international gas market and have done so by developing a suited GMP. When it comes to raw gas-to-power potential, Nigeria represents a major global player as the West African nation holds over 200 trillion cubic feet of recoverable reserves – the largest on the continent – and produces 1.2 billion cubic feet per day, as outlined by the Department of Petroleum Resources of Nigeria.

Nearly half of its production is exported, and Nigeria ranks as the fifth-largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) exporter globally. With the aim of laying a solid framework for gas infrastructure expansion within the domestic market, the Nigerian Gas Master Plan was approved on February 13, 2008, to be a guide for the commercial exploitation and management of Nigeria’s gas sector.

And the West African nation’s GMP contained three major components: the Domestic Gas Supply Obligation, the Gas Pricing Framework, and the Gas Infrastructure Blueprint. Those key elements helped to catapult Nigeria into the gas powerhouse, they are today.

INFOBOX: GMPs contain projections of the country’s demand and supply as much as the infrastructure requirements that are needed to realise the country’s projections in regards to gas exploitation and are meant to address two issues: Design Optimisation and Operational Optimisation of a country’s gas project.