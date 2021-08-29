GEM to emerge from hiatus soon

Kaieteur News – After an almost four-year hiatus, GEM, Guyana’s premier digital and print lifestyle magazine, will be making a return to production come the end of September 2021 with issue #78. The re-envision version will be quarterly [OCT-DEC], sporting a new logo, and promises to have a more web, digital, and social media presence.

This is according to a release issued by GEM’s press department yesterday. GEM, which was launched in 2004, introduced a high-quality glossy magazine to the country, with its lively features and high-quality pictures. This enacted a positive change in the way Guyanese saw themselves and how people looked at the nation. The magazine’s focus is on delivering premium entertainment while giving its readers a much-needed escape from the negatives and a modern outlook on what it truly means to be Guyanese.

Unfortunately, with a decline in subscription and advertising revenues starting in 2016, the publication temporarily ceased production in 2018 to re-evaluate its presence in the market and come up with a plan of action. However, in the past year, there has been an influx of queries from fans, mostly with requests for the magazine’s return, to fill the void it had left. Taking everything into consideration and some re-envisioning, the GEM team is ready to deliver even more premium quality and services that will cater to a global audience.

Mr. Simeon Corbin, Publisher and Founder of the publication, explained that GEM will still focus on people, places, events, and businesses while delivering more exciting content and increased coverage of successful Guyanese around the globe. The reimaged GEM will be the same authentic, trendsetting, and relatable publication that is everything Guyanese. There will be the usual lifestyle topics on personalities, food, fashion, social events, travel, beauty, fitness and health with some new and exciting additions. As with its previous editorial policy, it will remain apolitical and avoid any kind of highly divisive topics.

Fans will get a steady flow of articles, pictures, events calendars, polls, and other fun stuff between the social media platforms and the website which will be updated frequently. The print edition will be published quarterly to keep the nostalgic experience so many of its readers enjoy. Readers would also be able to flip through the pages of the magazine and order print copies online.

New to the team are Natasha Martindale who will be Editor-in-Chief with Jasmaine Payne and Sean Devers as editors, while Coretta Corbin-Rival will remain the Managing Editor, Colin Sulker and Carl Croker as event photographers and popular contributors Renee Chester, Macaela Cameron, and Kevin John will continue writing exciting articles.

An integral part of GEM’s return will be an increased engagement with its fan base aka honourary editors who will help shape the magazine’s content for each issue. In the meantime, those who would like to receive regular updates, take exclusive polls, or get invitations to signature events can visit gemguyana.com to sign-up for the Insider newsletter. Readers can also follow the magazine on social media. For website, digital, and print advertising, send email to [email protected]