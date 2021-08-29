Free food sharing at vaccine site

Latest update August 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2021 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Kaieteur News – De best place fuh give de Pfizer vaccine is in de schools. If all de vaccines is fuh dem school children, it mean dat de best place fuh ensure a faster uptake is fuh give it out at dem schools and leh dem children come in dem school uniform with dem parents.
But once you start carrying it at Mall tarmac, yuh courting problems. Dem gan gat people wah leff school but want de Pfizer, who gan tun up and produce somebody else birth certificate and seh how dem is adolescent and want de vaccine. And dat is where de corruption gan start.
Dem nah share out de $19,000 at no Mall. All dem parents had to go to dem children school fuh get de money. So why de same can’t be done fuh de vaccines? Register gan mark and de authorities gan know how many students tek de vaccine and how much nah step forward. But with dis confusion dis weekend, de school records nah gan be accurate.
Dem boys know freeness giving away. Dem sharing out fast food and aerated drinks – things wah nah healthy. And dem gan play music. Dem boys wan know when de music can play, before or after de vaccine?
It remind dem boys of dem trade union rallies wah dem used to have back in de day. Dem workers used to go, collect dem box of fried rice and dem free beer and walk through de gate while dem trade unionists mekkin’ fancy speech.
So dem had to change de format afterwards. Dem decide dat de freeness gan start after de speeches. De attendance drap.
Talk half and enjoy de freeness!
