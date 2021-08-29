Charmaine Blackman launches new single

Latest update August 29th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 29, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Ms. Charmaine Blackman, one of our popular local artistes, is back again with her latest exciting Soca song “Wuk or Stay Bruk” which was released last Monday.
The latest Soca song speaks for itself; it’s either you work or stay broke. This great song has already gotten a lot of reviews and awesome comments from persons via Facebook. One person really appreciated the song, she noted, “This song should help thieves to understand they should have a legal job or stay bruk.”
On August 25, 2021, Blackman released the video for her song via Facebook. In the video seen by this publication, she looks exceptional, dressed in a lovely bright orange jump suit with leopard stripes that was shining throughout her video. Her hair was in a lovely style as always.
The song expressed how she felt, citing that no matter what comes her way she will stand strong. Charmaine said in her video, “Thank God I didn’t panic throughout the pandemic.” Charmaine continues to say, “If you don’t wuk you cannot expect to get what the other person has, so is either you wuk or stay bruk.”
