Latest update August 29th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Charmaine Blackman launches new single

Aug 29, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – Ms. Charmaine Blackman, one of our popular local artistes, is back again with her latest exciting Soca song “Wuk or Stay Bruk” which was released last Monday.

Local artiste, Charmaine Blackman.

The latest Soca song speaks for itself; it’s either you work or stay broke. This great song has already gotten a lot of reviews and awesome comments from persons via Facebook. One person really appreciated the song, she noted, “This song should help thieves to understand they should have a legal job or stay bruk.”
On August 25, 2021, Blackman released the video for her song via Facebook. In the video seen by this publication, she looks exceptional, dressed in a lovely bright orange jump suit with leopard stripes that was shining throughout her video. Her hair was in a lovely style as always.
The song expressed how she felt, citing that no matter what comes her way she will stand strong. Charmaine said in her video, “Thank God I didn’t panic throughout the pandemic.” Charmaine continues to say, “If you don’t wuk you cannot expect to get what the other person has, so is either you wuk or stay bruk.”

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

World Boxing Day observed at 6-Heads Gym

World Boxing Day observed at 6-Heads Gym

Aug 29, 2021

Kaieteur News – AIBA International Boxing Day is observed annually on August 27 and Friday for the first time in the three-year history of this event, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) joined...
Read More
Tennis Camp concludes

Tennis Camp concludes

Aug 29, 2021

Rutherford happy to bat up the order for Patriots

Rutherford happy to bat up the order for Patriots

Aug 29, 2021

Match Officials successfully complete FIFA Member Association Refereeing Course

Match Officials successfully complete FIFA Member...

Aug 29, 2021

DVA A division league Strikers grab 5 points in upset win

DVA A division league Strikers grab 5 points in...

Aug 29, 2021

Kieron Pollard cuts loose to seal chase after Isuru Udana’s five-wicket haul

Kieron Pollard cuts loose to seal chase after...

Aug 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]