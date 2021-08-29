Bids open for rehabilitation of Itabali to Puruni & Bartica Potaro Road projects

Kaieteur News – During the opening of tenders Thursday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB), 12 companies submitted expression of interest for the Ministry of Public Works’ rehabilitation road projects at Itabali to Puruni and the Bartica Potaro Road.

On Thursday too, bids were open for the construction of a walk-in mortuary refrigerator at the Georgetown Public Hospital, and for training and development of market based advisory for Women in Building Local Solutions for the Utilisation of Solar Energy, a project which falls under the Guyana Energy Agency.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Public Works

Rehabilitation of Hinterland Road: Lots 13- Rehabilitation of Itabali to Puruni Road, Lot 14- Rehabilitation of the Bartica, Potaro Road.

Guyana Energy Agency (GEA)

Training and Development of Market Based Advisory for Women in Building Local Solutions for the Utilisation of Solar Energy.

Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC)

Construction of Walk-in Mortuary Refrigerator.

Guyana Land and Survey Commission (GLSC)

Heavy-Duty Multifunction Black and White Laser Printer.