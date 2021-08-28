Woman trails three bandits who robbed her; slams one into gutter with her car

Kaieteur News – A group of men are now living in abject regret and a great deal of pain after a woman they assumed was an easy prey to rob, retaliated with an unexpected level of vengeance. After being robbed of a large sum of cash, the woman reportedly trailed the men. Upon spotting them in their getaway car, she fearlessly drove her Audi SUV into them, which caused the car to turn turtle.

The woman reportedly ran them off a street located in the Golden Grove Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara, around 14:00hrs. According to eyewitness, the incident took place in the vicinity of Mark’s Poolside. Kaieteur News understands that the woman had gone to a bank in the Diamond area earlier that afternoon to withdraw in excess of $300,000.

Just as she was about enter her car, three armed bandits pulled up in a silver Toyota 212 and relived her of the cash and drove away. Angered by the situation the woman decided to follow them in her SUV. When they noticed she was trailing them, they tried to increase their speed but it was futile.

Eyewitnesses said that she caught up with them and slammed into the rear end of their car. The impact caused their 212 to topple over into a gutter.

The eyewitnesses said the three men exited the car and decided to run but one was not so lucky. The woman sped behind him and knocked him over. Eyewitnesses said the impact “pitched the man from the road into a nearby gutter where he remained stuck.”

Based on the video that was recorded of the aftermath, it could be seen that his body was bent into the shape of the letter “C” in the gutter.

It appeared as if he was barely breathing and his whole body was covered in mud. One of the residents who lived nearby went to his aid. She was seen giving him water because he told her that he was thirsty.

The woman’s son showed up shortly after and began to interrogate the bandit but because of his condition, he could not respond.

Residents then called and reported the incident to the Guyana Police Force. Upon arrival, ranks placed a handcuff on the bandit as they awaited the arrival of an ambulance to take him to a hospital.

Investigations are on-going.