Three more persons succumb to COVID-19

Aug 28, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health yesterday reported that three more persons who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 609.
According to the Ministry, the latest fatalities are that of two women, a 67-year-old and a 28-year-old both from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) and a 72-year-old man from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara). All three persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
Further, the Ministry via its daily COVID-19 dashboard yesterday recorded 103 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,967.
Presently there are 22 patients who are admitted in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 105 in institutional isolation, 1,555 in home isolation and nine in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,676 persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

