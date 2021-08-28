Man in soldier’s uniform robs betting house with accomplice

Kaieteur News – A Superbet outlet located at Bladen Hall, East Coast Demerara, was on Thursday night attacked by armed bandits. A 20-year-old cashier was robbed of $220,000 by the two men who also robbed three other persons of cash and other valuables including a car valued $2.6M.

Investigators were informed that the two men, one of whom was dressed in a camouflage outfit, attacked the cashier at gunpoint while she was closing up and told the three men who were in the betting shop at the time to lie on the floor and empty their pockets.

The suspect who was dressed in a soldier’s uniform then approached the cashier and pointed the gun at her. He told her to open the door, which she did. He then pulled open the drawer and removed a large sum of cash. The other victims were relieved of their items, following which the suspects made good their escape with the car heading west, the Guyana Police Force said.

The men took one black S5 Samsung Galaxy valued $45,000 from a 29-year-old man, who is an upholsterer and one red A10 cellular phone with a red casing valued $46,000. In addition, $46,000 in cash, one gold chain valued $30,000 and one car key was taken from a 49-year-old man.

A 33-year old taxi driver told police that the men stole his white Fielder Wagon car, registered HC 7599 valued $2,647,000, driver’s licence, and several other documents for the vehicle.

When Kaieteur News made contact with the Superbet Head Office, a representative claimed that they are unaware of the robbery.