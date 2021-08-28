Latest update August 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

“I was only trying to take home food for my son”

Aug 28, 2021 News

Man busted with 0.6 grammes of cocaine tells cops:

Kaieteur News – A seaman who was arrested on Thursday for being in possession of only 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine had told the cops that he was only carrying the illegal drug “just to catch a day’s work” so that he could buy some food for his son.

The 0.6 grams of cocaine that was found in the seaman’s possession

The seaman identified only as a 26-year-old male was busted around 15:30hrs. at the Parika Fisheries Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), Region Three.
According to a police report, cops had received a tip that he was selling drugs at the location. Police ranks headed down to the area immediately and located him.
The seaman was confronted with the accusation and the ranks decided to conduct a search on him. In his pants waist they found a white plastic tube containing the pieces of suspected cocaine. He was cautioned about the offence he had committed and in response, the seaman reportedly said, “Sir is just a day work I did want catch before I go back sea. I did want buy something (food) for my son.”
He was arrested and taken to Parika Police Station where he remains in custody.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

Sports

Kieron Pollard cuts loose to seal chase after Isuru Udana’s five-wicket haul

Kieron Pollard cuts loose to seal chase after Isuru Udana’s...

Aug 28, 2021

Kaieteur News – ESPNcricinfo – Kieron Pollard turned what had looked an uncertain run chase into a canter for Trinbago Knight Riders after the defending champions had been set up for...
Read More
Tallawahs smash Kings in record win

Tallawahs smash Kings in record win

Aug 28, 2021

Patriots sound warning with dominant win over Royals

Patriots sound warning with dominant win over...

Aug 28, 2021

Guyanese Nandu, Thorne in West Indies Rising Stars U19 18-member squad for tour of England

Guyanese Nandu, Thorne in West Indies Rising...

Aug 28, 2021

Gov’t. assesses grounds for possible hosting of ICC Youth World Cup

Gov’t. assesses grounds for possible hosting of...

Aug 28, 2021

GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy partners with Texila American University

GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy partners with Texila...

Aug 28, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • IS THIS HOW IT IS DONE?

    Kaieteur News – I have noticed that some policemen driving around in their fancy vehicles are stopping cars on the... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]