“I was only trying to take home food for my son”

Latest update August 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2021 News
Man busted with 0.6 grammes of cocaine tells cops:
Kaieteur News – A seaman who was arrested on Thursday for being in possession of only 0.6 grams of suspected cocaine had told the cops that he was only carrying the illegal drug “just to catch a day’s work” so that he could buy some food for his son.
The seaman identified only as a 26-year-old male was busted around 15:30hrs. at the Parika Fisheries Road, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), Region Three.
According to a police report, cops had received a tip that he was selling drugs at the location. Police ranks headed down to the area immediately and located him.
The seaman was confronted with the accusation and the ranks decided to conduct a search on him. In his pants waist they found a white plastic tube containing the pieces of suspected cocaine. He was cautioned about the offence he had committed and in response, the seaman reportedly said, “Sir is just a day work I did want catch before I go back sea. I did want buy something (food) for my son.”
He was arrested and taken to Parika Police Station where he remains in custody.
