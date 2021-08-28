Latest update August 28th, 2021 12:59 AM

Gov’t. assesses grounds for possible hosting of ICC Youth World Cup

Aug 28, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Assessments of several cricket grounds in Region Four were on Thursday conducted, as Guyana prepares for the possible hosting of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Youth World Cup in 2022.

Acting Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Kwame McCoy, MP and team conducting an assessment at the Everest Cricket Club.

Acting Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Kwame McCoy, MP, led a team of officials to conduct the assessments of the Demerara Cricket Club, Georgetown Cricket Club, Everest Cricket Club and La Bonne Intention Community Centre grounds.
“The team here came out this afternoon to make our own assessment and to get an idea as to what the possibilities are for the usage of any of these facilities and which might be in shape, notwithstanding minor works in some instances, to be able to get it to the fit and proper category more or less.”
A team from the ICC is expected here next week to undertake their own assessment of the grounds. Minister McCoy said he is optimistic that Guyana will be able to secure the bid to host the games.
Director of Sport, Steve Ninvalle who was part of the team expressed similar views. “I think our chances are as good as any other country. Guyana has hosted several international events including cricket. We have the facilities… We will have a team from the ICC here next week, they will spend three or four days here and they will have the final say in the determination of whether or not these facilities that we have, if they have made the grade that they will accept,” the sport director said.
Also accompanying Minister McCoy were Chairman of the National Sports Commission Kashif Muhammad, Assistant Director of Sport, Melissa Dow-Richardson and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport, Melissa Tucker among others.
The ICC Youth World Cup will feature 16 teams who will be competing in the 50 overs format of the game for one month. This is the first time that the West Indies will host the tournament which they first won in 2016.
Guyana, back in June, submitted its bid to Cricket West Indies (CWI) to host matches in the ICC Youth World Cup to be held in the Caribbean in early 2022.
Countries are required to demonstrate their ability to stage the matches by providing adequate match and training facilities, undergo a venue inspection, provide immigration, customs, medical and security support. The countries must also meet other operational and logistical requirements such as accommodation for the members of the teams, match officials and broadcast crew. (DPI)

 

