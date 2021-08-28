GGA/Nexgen Golf Academy partners with Texila American University

Kaieteur News – The Texila American University (TAU) has yet again raised its standards for delivering quality rounded education for its more than 800 students including Business and Public Health studies, as it signed a partnership agreement with the Guyana Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy on Thursday.The University will now be able to offer its alumni, current and new students’ full access to the only fully covid-19 compliant sport when classes resume this semester. The Nexgen Golf Academy team will be at the TAU Career Day in Providence today from 09:00hrs to 17:00hrs to introduce the sport to incoming students and attendees.

TAU Career Day allows prospective students and graduates to interact with university department heads as well as potential employers to discover career opportunities, whilst exposing them to a variety of extracurricular activities such as Golf, Archery, Yoga and table tennis. Attendees will also get access to covid vaccines, blood drives, motivational seminars, recruitment opportunities by top Guyanese and international companies and career counseling with university staff.

TAU spokesperson Mr Jesvin Pradeep said “our students must be given the best opportunities in all areas including non-academic activities. We are extremely happy with the program that Nexgen Golf Academy is offering since Golf is a sport that enhances mental acuity and focus, along with stress relief, something that students and doctors need. It also offers great business networking opportunities.”

President of the GGA Aleem Hussain commented “Golf has seen an increase in interest by many current medical professionals and we look forward to developing a structured program for higher education students.” The partnership will allow students and alumni to receive preferential rates at all Nexgen Golf facilities and participate in inter-collegiate tournaments.

Hussain said that the Golf Association and Nexgen Golf Academy will be offering putting lessons and prizes to participants who attend the Career Day at the TAU campus starting from 9 am today.

NGA Head Coach Dr. Joaan Deo added “as a young professional woman golfer, I am glad to see the sport reach the highest levels of the education system and I look forward to working with TAU to help add to the skills of their students.”

TAU commenced operations in Guyana in 2010 and has rapidly grown to become a leading force in providing top medical education to hundreds of students. The University recently opened its state-of-the-art campus in Providence and has now added Masters in Business Management studies to its curriculum through a partnership with Monroe College in the United States.

Golf has continued to expand its reach around Guyana since the GGA was launched just over a year ago. Over the past few weeks, the Guyana Golf Association has donated millions of dollars in equipment and balls to schools in Regions 3, 6, and 10, held two Junior Golf Camps and will commence training for an additional 50 PE teachers in Regions 2, 4 and 5 in its efforts to expand the game with the MOE Allied Arts Unit.