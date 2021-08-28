GFF launches talent ID ahead of Concacaf Men’s U20 Qualifiers

Commences today at Providence

The Guyana Football Federation will assess potential new national U20 male players at a series of “talent ID” sessions in Guyana and the United States in August and September, as the Technical Department prepares for the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship qualifiers in November.

The first talent identification sessions will take place at the GFF National Training Centre (NTC) in Providence, East Bank Demerara today and tomorrow. All players must provide evidence of a negative covid-19 PCR test.

“We are looking forward to seeing new players emerge through these sessions, so that we can ensure our U20 squad represents the very best young talent Guyana has to offer as we work towards qualification for the 2022 Concacaf U20 Championship,” said U20 Head Coach Wayne Dover.

“We will make an announcement on the selection of the squad shortly after this talent identification process is complete in Guyana and the United States,” he said. Players born on or after January 1st, 2003, who have been proposed by eight of the GFF’s regional associations, will take part in the trials at the NTC as part of the first steps in the long journey towards the FIFA U20 World Cup 2023.

Boys from the Georgetown Football Association, the East Bank Demerara Football Association, the East Coast Demerara Football Association and the West Coast Demerara Football Association will participate today, between 0900 and 1100 hours. Talent from the Upper Demerara Football Association, the Bartica Football Association, the Berbice Association and the Essequibo/Pomeroon Football Association will be assessed tomorrow, between 1300 and 1500 hours.

A separate talent ID process for the Rupununi Football Association will be conducted in Region 9. Other areas of the hinterland will be catered for via player recommendations from trusted representatives across the country.

Between Friday, September 24th and Sunday, September 26th, the technical department will oversee a similar scouting process in the United States, led by Dover and his team.