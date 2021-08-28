Developmental programmes unveiled; Blairmont receive grass cutter

BCB President Meets with West Berbice clubs…

Kaieteur News – “The West Berbice Cricket Association has never supported me and my slate at BCB elections but that has not stopped me from reaching out to them on a daily basis to seek ways of how to develop cricket in the area. My duty is to spearhead the development of the game in every area, whether they vote for me or not and your sub association has benefitted from that policy, just like the rest of the county. I want you to work as a collective body as there is no place for settling of scores, petty attitudes or indifference in the administration of sports.

I want to reassure you that West Berbice is not only a vital piece of the BCB plans but that you would continue to benefit from our hard work in the future.”

Those were the words of President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster as he addressed representatives of cricket clubs in the West Berbice Sub Association. The President and several of his executive members including Secretary Angela Haniff and Competition Chairman Leslie Soloman met with the clubs at the Hopetown Community Center in the first of many more face the club meetings that would be hosted across the county.

Since his election as President, Foster has held numerous meetings with representatives of clubs each year to listen to their concerns and also to discuss areas of cooperation as part of the BCB policy of transparency and accountability.

The clubs were informed that the pro active cricket board would be seeking to restart its 2021 cricket season in early October and as such, they should seek to have their venues in order. Foster urged the clubs to focus on their membership as several players might have quit the game during the prolonged break and special emphasis should be placed on their junior teams to attract new members.

He informed them that tournaments would be played at the Under 13, 15, 17, 19, 21 and 23 levels while tournaments would also be played at the internal zone, female, second division and first division levels. All junior tournaments would be played using the 2021 cut-off date.

Foster announced that for the first time, the Board would provide West Berbice Sub Association with a developmental grant of $100,000, which clubs agreed would be used to purchase balls for the eight active clubs in the area.

Among the other major announcements made were the hosting of a two-day Mini Academy for 40 youths, the donation of a pitch cover (valued $324,000), and the hosting of a special tournament in memory of the late Coach, Michael Hyles.

Foster also informed clubs that over 30 youths would benefit from personal gears shortly as part of a massive investment in promising youths across the county while great effort would be made to obtain cricket nets as well.

Blairmont receive grass cutter – The BCB handed over a grass cutter to the Blairmont Ground under its Ground Improvement Project which has distributed a total of 25 grass cutters, county wide including five clubs in West Berbice; they were all urged to take care of the equipment.

The West Berbice Cricket Association was also mandated to select a young player to receive a cycle under the BCB Michael Ramdeen Memorial Trust Fund while the BCB head informed the gathering that the Board was working hard to attract funding to assist first division clubs.

Clubs were also urged to select one person within their membership to be trained to become an Umpire while they were also informed that their players above the age of 18 years would have to have at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccine in 2021 and two doses in 2022 to play in tournaments.

Youth players in 2022 would have to get at least one dose to play at the junior level as the Board strives to protect its officials and players from the deadly covid disease. Foster, at the conclusion of the successful meeting congratulated WBCA President David Black on his leadership of the game in his area and urged the clubs to uphold their high standards.

Representatives of the clubs were given the opportunity to raise matters of concern to the BCB leadership and numerous queries were raised and answered by Foster and his team. Black, on behalf of the teams expressed gratitude to the BCB delegation for the meeting and noted that he is consulted on all decisions regarding West Berbice cricket by Foster, who strongly believes in seeking advice as much as possible.