Dem children putting nuff adults to shame

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem lil picknee putting dem elders to shame. Dem lining up fuh tek dem jab while some ah dem parents mekin all kind of styles and excuse.

But dem children tekin in dem ABC and dem know more about de virus dan nuff ah dem parents wah does play experts.

Dem lil picknee nah frighten needle. Dem boys see how dem sit down bravely and tek dem jab. But nuff adult run when dem see needle!

When dem boys went fuh tek dem vaccine, dem had a man in front of de line. He stand up by de door and he watching when another man tekkin de jab. He see when de needle bore de man. Is den and there is he tun to dem boys and seh “Ah want get something fuh eat before a tek dis vaccine.” Dem boys never see he back!

Dem boys see another strapping woman guh fuh she vaccine. And when de nurse sterilise she hand with a cotton swab, she tun and start grimace. And when de needle bore she, she holler and was nuff laugh. But she smile when she done…out of embarrassment.

Nuff a dem, wah sehing dem nah tekking de vaccine, afraid. Some of dem is weak heart.

And some ah dem mekin’ excuse about how dem waiting fuh see how de vaccine gan wuk. Dem boys seh hundreds of thousands of Guyanese done tek de vaccine and none ah dem nah end up in hospital with blood clot or inflamed heart or any other serious problem. So what dem anti-vaxxers waiting pun? Dem waiting fuh get infect and fuh ventilator tube fuh push down dem throat?

Talk half and tek you jab like a man!