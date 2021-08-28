Berbice youth remanded for rape of minor

Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Arfan Shasudeen, of Port Mourant, East Berbice, Corentyne, was on Monday placed on $120,000 bail when he appeared in court for allegedly raping a minor.

Shasudeen appeared in the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Renita Singh. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that he raped a child under the age of 16.

Magistrate Singh placed the defendant on bail and the matter was adjourned to September 23, 2021.