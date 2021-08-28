Berbice youth remanded for rape of minor

Latest update August 28th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – Twenty-one-year-old Arfan Shasudeen, of Port Mourant, East Berbice, Corentyne, was on Monday placed on $120,000 bail when he appeared in court for allegedly raping a minor.
Shasudeen appeared in the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate, Renita Singh. He was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleges that he raped a child under the age of 16.
Magistrate Singh placed the defendant on bail and the matter was adjourned to September 23, 2021.
Aug 28, 2021Kaieteur News – ESPNcricinfo – Kieron Pollard turned what had looked an uncertain run chase into a canter for Trinbago Knight Riders after the defending champions had been set up for...
Aug 28, 2021
Aug 28, 2021
Aug 28, 2021
Aug 28, 2021
Aug 28, 2021
Kaieteur News – A number of former executive members of the AFC have indicated that they would like to reflect on their... more
Kaieteur News – I have noticed that some policemen driving around in their fancy vehicles are stopping cars on the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]