Bandits interrupt post mortem examination to rob dead’s relatives

Kaieteur News – Region Four police are hunting three men who reportedly interrupted a post mortem examination that was being conducted yesterday at the Memorial Gardens in the Le Repentir Cemetery, Georgetown, so that they could rob the relatives.

A police report identified the relatives as a 24-year-old female vendor and a driver, 34.

The two victims were robbed by the three men reportedly armed with a gun around 08:30hrs.

Investigators reported that the victims were in the Memorial Gardens waiting for the autopsy being performed on the body of their relative to be completed. During this time, the men barged in. One of them took out a handgun and held them at gunpoint while the others relieved them of their gold jewellery worth some $127,000, smartphones valued at a total of $75,000 and $50,000 cash.

After robbing them, the men fired two shots in the air before escaping and allowing them to continue with the autopsy.