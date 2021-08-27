Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Woman’s house set on fire by grandson

Aug 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur  News – A 50-year-old woman is currently homeless after her 17-year-old grandson set the home, which they shared on fire. The woman has been identified as Usha Persaud, 50, of Lot 240 No.60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident is said to have occurred following an argument between Persaud and the teen.

The remains of the house, still ablaze.

Reports are that yesterday morning at about 08:00 hrs, there was an argument between the two and Persaud left the home to venture out, leaving her grandson in the house. Shortly after flames were seen emanating from the building by neighbours. The police were contacted and according to authorities, the teen lit a kerosene stove and placed it under the bed. This caused the fire to catch on the mattress, burning it and the entire building.
Police said checks were made for the suspect but he was not found. However, Kaieteur News understands that the fire service did not show up to the scene. Investigations are in progress.

 

