Woman’s house set on fire by grandson

Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A 50-year-old woman is currently homeless after her 17-year-old grandson set the home, which they shared on fire. The woman has been identified as Usha Persaud, 50, of Lot 240 No.60 Village, Corentyne, Berbice. The incident is said to have occurred following an argument between Persaud and the teen.
Reports are that yesterday morning at about 08:00 hrs, there was an argument between the two and Persaud left the home to venture out, leaving her grandson in the house. Shortly after flames were seen emanating from the building by neighbours. The police were contacted and according to authorities, the teen lit a kerosene stove and placed it under the bed. This caused the fire to catch on the mattress, burning it and the entire building.
Police said checks were made for the suspect but he was not found. However, Kaieteur News understands that the fire service did not show up to the scene. Investigations are in progress.
Aug 27, 2021‘He is an inspiration to young guns’ – GMR&SC’s ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson Described as a veteran of many forms of motorsports, renowned Jamaican race driver Peter Lain ‘Zoom Zoom’...
Aug 27, 2021
Aug 27, 2021
Aug 27, 2021
Aug 27, 2021
Aug 27, 2021
Kaieteur News – One evening, after being part of an NCN panel discussion on the one year presidency of Dr. Irfaan Ali,... more
Kaieteur News – When in Opposition, the PNC/R and its sidekicks are predictable. They have a playbook which guides... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]