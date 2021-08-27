Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Woman assaults cops who tried to stop music

Aug 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – On Wednesday night, between the 21:00 and 21:30hrs, an intoxicated woman assaulted a police officer because he tried to stop the music.

Screen shot from video showing woman assaulting the officer.

According to a police report, a noise nuisance complaint was made via telephone against persons playing loud music at Façade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE).
Policemen responded, and upon arrival, ranks were greeted by loud music coming from the premises of the suspect. As the police entered the yard, they saw the woman and three other persons consuming alcohol. They warned the woman to turn off her music and she started shouting, “Shoot me, shoot me…” and cursing out the police.
According to the video, the police attempted to uplift the music set amplifier because the woman had refused to turn off the music; in response, the woman became aggressive and physically assaulted, abusing them with a series of expletives. Due to the woman’s behaviour, one of the officers’ phone was damaged.

The woman who assaulted the cops.

Subsequently, the police seized the music equipment and took it to the Parika Police Station and lodged a complaint.
The 32-year-old woman was arrested and brought to the station for the offence of making loud and continuous noise and other offences. She is presently in custody, pending charges.

 

