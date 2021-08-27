Veteran Jamaican racer Peter Lain Rae awarded Order of Distinction

‘He is an inspiration to young guns’ – GMR&SC’s ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson

Described as a veteran of many forms of motorsports, renowned Jamaican race driver Peter Lain ‘Zoom Zoom’ Rae has been rewarded with the Order of Distinction by Jamaican Prime Minister, The Most Honourable Andrew Holness.

In a letter to the renowned speedster, PM Holness wrote, “It gives me great pleasure to inform you, that acting on my advice His Excellency The Governor-General has conferred the honour of the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer (OD) upon you for Fifty (50) years of service in the field of Sports, especially, Motor Racing in Jamaica”.

The letter further stated that the appointment to the order took effect on Independence Day, Friday 6th August, 2021. The Annual ceremony of Investiture is projected to take place on October 18, 2021 barring no challenges from the ongoing covid-19 pandemic.

Guyana Motor Racing & Sports Club (GMR&SC) Life Member and Assistant Secretary/Treasurer who is a very good friend of Rae, Harold ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson said of Rae’s award on behalf of the local body, “He is an inspiration to young guns; age is not a factor for my brother. He is very deserving of this recognition and I congratulate him.”

The honour of the Order may be conferred upon any citizen of Jamaica who renders outstanding and important services to Jamaica and upon any distinguished citizen of a country other than Jamaica (an honorary member). The motto of the Order is “Distinction through Service”.