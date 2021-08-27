Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

That unlucky, unheeded Article 13 in our Constitution

Aug 27, 2021 Letters

Dear Editor,

Is Article 13 of our Constitution doomed from the beginning because the number 13 is supposed to be unlucky? Was 13 chosen for this clause to be deliberately overlooked?
Why is such an important Constitutional mandate continued to be ignored by all successive Governments? Why are we robbed of an inclusive political system which would provide increasing opportunities for us and our organisations to fully participate in the management and decision-making of our country?
Though the number 13 is sidestepped in places like the USA and Canada, we must not jump over our number 13, too. Because we are Guyanese, we must institutionalise, immediately, our number 13 for all our benefit.

Sincerely,
Muhammad Alli

