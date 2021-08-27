Scores of children turn out to receive Pfizer vaccine

Kaieteur News – Over two hundred children in the company of their parents received their jab of the US-made Pfizer vaccine at the St. Stanislaus College yesterday. The Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education (at the secondary level) launched the rollout of the vaccination programme for children between the ages of 12 to 18 years.

The country, last Tuesday received a total of 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States of America which is only to be administered to the children population. To facilitate the rollout of the vaccine, parents and guardian were given consent forms in order for children to be administered the vaccine. To date, the Ministry of Education has received over 4000 forms from parents giving their approval.

In her brief remarks, the Education Minister, Priya Manickchand who expressed the importance of the vaccine for the safe reopening of schools told the gathering that, “vaccinations and inoculations are the only way to get over this virus.”

“We are no longer talking my friends about getting past the virus and coming to school, we are talking about getting past the virus so that you can live,” the Minister elaborated.

Manickchand noted that the process to get the vaccine was not easy, and as such, she encouraged parents to get themselves and their children vaccinated before there is any available.

The Health Minister, Dr. Frank Anthony who expressed similar sentiments as Minister Manickchand, told parents that, “we would like to see our students come back to school, we want to see them back in the classroom…because they are the people who are going to take this country to the future.”

He noted that in order for this to happen, it is to ensure that the children are vaccinated. As vaccination for children gets underway, the various vaccination sites for children to receive the Pfizer vaccine will be published on the Ministry of Education’s Facebook page.