Rupununi and Upper Demerara FA President’s react to GFF ATC ownership

Kaieteur News – The respective President of the Rupununi Football Association (RFA), Ryan Farias and his counterpart from the Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA), Terrence Mitchell have both expressed delight and given the thumbs up for the move by their parent body, Guyana Football Federation (GFF) to hand over full ownership of the Academy Training Centers (ATC) to the body Regional Members Associations.

Recently, the GFF handed over thousands of dollars in equipment to its members to ensure the successful roll out of the ATC’s to enable them to execute the job of training the next generations of the nation’s youths with ease at every level, including boys and girls at the Under-11, 13, 15, 17 and 20 levels.

In the area of female development, there would be Pilot Projects at the U9, 11, 13, 15 and senior levels. GFF Technical Director Ian Greenwood had noted that the RMA’s needed to become the driving force for the development of the game at the community level.

RFA’s Ryan Farias:

How do you feel about the ATC programme now that it will be owned and operated by your Association?

RF: The ATC is a great youth development programme and as the President of the RFA, I am very excited about the opportunity to own and manage our ATC. I know our members will come together to ensure that this programme will quickly become the best in the country.

Do you believe the ATC programme is a good youth development programme?

RF: The evidence is clear, all of Guyana’s youth teams are performing better and better at international competitions and that is credit to the ATC programme. Like anything new, it had its challenges but I am convinced that once we at the Regional Member Associations take up our responsibilities to manage the ATC properly, we will see even more benefits in a very short space of time.

How do you feel about owning your own academy and being able to test your players at the various age groups against your peers?

RF: We have a lot of talented players in the Rupununi and I am confident that we can compete with any Association at any age level. I can’t wait to show all of Guyana what the RFA players can do. I believe you will now see many more players from the Rupununi in the National teams.

Do you think you have the talent and fire power to win the inaugural ATC competition at any particular age group?

RF: We have a special ingredient call passion; I don’t believe there is a greater love and passion for football in Guyana than what exists within the hinterland regions of this country. So yes, we have the fire power to win at any level both male and female.

Are you satisfied with the support your association is receiving from the GFF?

Yes, the RFA is fully satisfied, additionally; I would like to commend our visionary leader, President Wayne Forde for truly changing the course of Guyana’s football. He has brought more changes than any other time in the history of the game in this country and I am very proud to serve alongside him.

UDFA’s Terrence Mitchell

How do you feel about the ATC programme now that it will be owned and operated by your Association?

TM: It is an excellent idea to help us expedite the development of our youth football with the support of the GFF ATC programme.

Do you believe the ATC programme is a good youth development programme?

TM: Yes it is. I don’t think we have ever seen attention like this ever given to youth football, this is commendable.

How do you feel about owning your own academy and being able to test your players at the various age groups against your peers?

TM: Owning our own programme helps since we are familiar with the pros and cons of our football development. Now that we can access support, will assist in meeting our goals for the youths which will put us in the right standing to compete with our peers.

Do you think you have the talent and fire power to win the inaugural ATC competition at any particular age group?

TM: I do believe we here in the UDFA have what it takes to challenge any other Association, considering our history in Association football competitions.

Are you satisfied with the support your association is receiving from the GFF?

TM: We do. The vision of President Wayne Forde for national football is clear. It is to ensure that all and sundry will be treated fairly and or equally, having the same access to all materials to develop the game. This is to emphasise the M FAP programme.