Royal runaround at GTT for a BLAZE service reconnection

Dear Editor,

Wow! Just wondering when GTT will actually DO LESS (of something) and not DO MORE (of nothing).

On Monday, 16th August 2021, I went to GTT office at 55 Brickdam to reconnect my Blaze account #502-6820 which I suspended for six months (March to August 2021). When I requested the suspension, I was never told that I had to pay a rental fee of $1500.00 per month. Thus, imagine my surprise when told this outstanding balance must be paid before being reconnected. Even more surprising was the fact that I had to pay for the entire August month on my next bill. Half the month has already gone so GTT is requesting a full month’s payment for a half month’s service.

The Customer Service Representative (CSR) told me the service would be reconnected within 24 hours or latest 48hours. I waited patiently on Tuesday and Wednesday, still no service. Then, I paid a return visit to the GTT office on Thursday,19th August 2021, where I met the manager, supervisor and the C. S. R. (I knew the manager and C.S. R. from prior troubles at GTT, the supervisor, I met for the first time.) I impressed upon them the urgent need for the service and was promised speedy reconnection. The manager even told me to send the relevant information to mobile # 616-3665.This included ref#186788, fsan#znt8038f30fc, name and address. I even sent it to her mobile number just in case.

Surely, I thought my troubles were over, but they would only get worse. Later, that afternoon, a call to the manager’s mobile number for an update from my contact number went unanswered. On Friday, 20th August, 2021, I decided to call from another number, she answered and said, “I am looking into it and will get back to you later.” Needless to say that never happened. Forget 0488, that is 10 times worse.

After trying repeatedly but unsuccessfully all morning, on Monday, 23rd August, 2021, I again visited the office in the afternoon. I got more of the same i.e., the information was sent off and she was awaiting a reply. This is exactly one week after receiving payment to initiate reconnection but failing to do so. On Wednesday 25th August, 2021, I again visited the office to see the manager. This time I was told I cannot see her, contact must first be made with a C.S.R, who would determine whether she would see me. Luckily, the supervisor came out of the inner office to solve an unrelated problem. I got her attention and again reminded her of my plight. Same song, different singer. Whilst speaking with the supervisor, the manager opened the inner office and was about to come outside. On seeing me, she froze, (there was a clear line of sight of about six feet with no obstruction) calmly closed the door and melted away.

It took just one minute to process the payment for the service, but 9*24*60=12960mins later, I am still without the service. To think of GTT as a service organisation (a utility at that) is an abomination to say the least. They are very good at collecting our money but where is the service. I prefer a visit to the dentist; it is much more efficient and a lot less painful. I can recall a similar problem in the recent past with another customer (one Sandra Khan). When the problem was highlighted, the usual promises (empty) were made, but here we go again.

In closing, it took no less a person than the ex-CEO Justin Nedd to solve a simple problem I had with GTT. Although GTT boasts of having several hundred employees (mostly locals), it seems that only the CEO works. So, I am hoping this correspondence reaches the eyes or ears of the CEO. I was a staunch supporter and loyal customer of GTT, not anymore.

Dale Thorne