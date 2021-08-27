Protest by visa applicants over vaccine requirement?

Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Dear Editor,

According to an online news report, applicants for US Permanent visas are now required to be vaccinated against the pandemic in new measures recently released. Can this requirement be classified as mandatory? Will there be protests and marches against this requirement? I expect so.

Shamshun Mohamed

