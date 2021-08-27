One in custody for torching Canje businessman’s vehicles.

– reward offered by victim for anyone with information

Kaieteur News – Police on Wednesday morning arrested one person in connection with the setting on fire of a Canje businessman’s vehicles Tuesday night. Commander Jairam Ramlakhan confirmed that the suspect was arrested yesterday morning and he is being questioned by investigators.

Three vehicles belonging to Betsy Ground, East Canje businessman Doodnauth Moses called ‘Chenick’, 46 were Tuesday night set on fire by an unidentifiable male. Police in a statement said that motor bus PPP 391 and car PSS 1113 were parked on the eastern side of the premises and Moses’s canter truck GWW 3612 that is used to transport goods for his business was parked on the northern side of the premises when the incident occurred. The businessman who operates a Supermarket, Superbet, Western Union and auto sales at the location said that at approximately 20:00 hrs on Tuesday, he had secured his business place and ventured to the upper flat of his premises with his two sons and wife. A short while after, one of his sons who was in close proximity to the surveillance screen saw a bright light flash on the screen and he shouted for him.

A closer look showed that his motor vehicles were on fire. Moses said he armed himself with his licensed firearms and ventured to the front of his yard and discharged four rounds from his shotgun and four from his .32 pistol; the suspect had already left the scene. The fire service and police were contacted immediately; they arrived shortly after.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage with a man who was seen throwing a substance on the parked vehicles and then lighting them with a match. Meanwhile, Moses has indicated that he is offering a $200,000 reward for anyone who may have information about who else might have been involved in committing the act.