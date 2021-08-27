One dead, three injured after AGM’s pick-up suffers tyre blowout

Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A chief security investigator employed with Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) has died and three others injured after the company’s pick-up suffered a tyre blowout yesterday.
Dead is Gordon Mansfield, 55, a retired member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and injured are the driver of the pick-up and two other AGM employees.
According to AGM’s Director of Corporate Office, Compliance & Government Relations, Peter Benny, the pick-up suffered the tyre blowout and toppled around 10:00hrs. at Kilometer 33 along the Buckhall Road, Region Seven.
The AGM employees were at the time heading to the company’s Buckhall facility from its mining operations located in the Region Seven locale.
Shortly after the accident, the injured workers were picked up and rushed to the Buckhall facility where they received medical attention from the onsite medical personnel working with the mining company.
They were subsequently airlifted to the city by the Guyana Defence Force’s Bell 412 Epi Helicopter and taken to the Woodlands Hospital.
Mansfield, however passed away whilst receiving treatment for the injuries he had sustained.
AGM is currently owned by Chinese company, Zijin Mining Inc.
