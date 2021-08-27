Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

One dead, three injured after AGM’s pick-up suffers tyre blowout

Aug 27, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – A chief security investigator employed with Aurora Gold Mines (AGM) has died and three others injured after the company’s pick-up suffered a tyre blowout yesterday.

Dead, Gordon Mansfield.

Dead is Gordon Mansfield, 55, a retired member of the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and injured are the driver of the pick-up and two other AGM employees.
According to AGM’s Director of Corporate Office, Compliance & Government Relations, Peter Benny, the pick-up suffered the tyre blowout and toppled around 10:00hrs. at Kilometer 33 along the Buckhall Road, Region Seven.
The AGM employees were at the time heading to the company’s Buckhall facility from its mining operations located in the Region Seven locale.
Shortly after the accident, the injured workers were picked up and rushed to the Buckhall facility where they received medical attention from the onsite medical personnel working with the mining company.
They were subsequently airlifted to the city by the Guyana Defence Force’s Bell 412 Epi Helicopter and taken to the Woodlands Hospital.
Mansfield, however passed away whilst receiving treatment for the injuries he had sustained.
AGM is currently owned by Chinese company, Zijin Mining Inc.

 

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Veteran Jamaican racer Peter Lain Rae awarded Order of Distinction

Veteran Jamaican racer Peter Lain Rae awarded Order of Distinction

Aug 27, 2021

‘He is an inspiration to young guns’ – GMR&SC’s ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson Described as a veteran of many forms of motorsports, renowned Jamaican race driver Peter Lain ‘Zoom Zoom’...
Read More
Rupununi and Upper Demerara FA President’s react to GFF ATC ownership

Rupununi and Upper Demerara FA President’s...

Aug 27, 2021

GBA to join AIBA affiliates for global celebration for International Boxing Day today

GBA to join AIBA affiliates for global...

Aug 27, 2021

“Cricket Gear For Young And Promising Cricketers In Guyana” Project

“Cricket Gear For Young And Promising...

Aug 27, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Kadir slams 131 in 10 overs

Canada-based Guyanese Kadir slams 131 in 10 overs

Aug 27, 2021

Amazon Warriors end TKR’s unbeaten run with perfect start to 2021 CPL

Amazon Warriors end TKR’s unbeaten run with...

Aug 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • THE PLAYBOOK

    Kaieteur News – When in Opposition, the PNC/R and its sidekicks are predictable. They have a playbook which guides... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]