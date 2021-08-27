Missing notes of evidence results in postponement of appeal hearing

Kaieteur News – The appeal hearing of Hansel Andre Lewis called ‘Smiley,’ who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for the attempted murder of another man on January 1 2013, has been postponed.

The matter which was scheduled for hearing at the Appeal Court yesterday was deferred to another date after the State Prosecutor and Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Diana O’Brien, informed the court there was some missing notes of evidence in relation to the case.

During the brief hearing, the court ordered that efforts be made to locate the said missing evidence, and, as such, a 21-days adjournment was granted. Further, the Court noted that a decision would be made as to whether the matter would be heard on the adjournment date based on the status of the missing notes of evidence.

Lewis is appealing the outcome of the case on the grounds of the severity of the sentence. Back in 2016, he faced a trial after he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable Chris Burrowes called ‘Boonee.’

He was found guilty for the attempted murder by a 12-member jury. The man was sentenced to 13 years for the stabbing, following a trial before Justice, Brassington Reynolds, at the Berbice High Court.

It was reported that Lewis had slashed the man’s throat following an altercation. The victim was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital and taken to the Intensive Care Unit where doctors performed emergency surgery on him. Lewis, a deportee from the USA, went home and was subsequently arrested for the crime and charged.

During his trial, Burrowes had told the court that he knew the accused for a number of years. He had recalled being in the vicinity of the Rainbow Bar, New Amsterdam, where he had drank Banko and was standing on the road.

Lewis who was smoking something had come and stood next to him. He upbraided the accused who told him he liked to “talk.” An argument between the two ensued and the victim reported that he had just finished urinating and was in the process of zipping up his pants when the accused pulled out a knife from his left side pocket and stabbed him to his neck.

While testifying at the trial, the man mentioned that he had a good look at the accused. “There was nothing blocking me. I held on to my neck. It was bleeding and the accused calmly walked away.”

Burrowes stated that he subsequently went to his parents’ home not far away. He collapsed and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted for emergency treatment.