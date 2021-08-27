Life is about coercion!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Who vex, vex! Dem boys telling it as it is. Dem wah get tun back at hospital gate nah gat no excuse. Dem bin had two week notice fuh get vaccinated and if dem nah vaccinated dem should ah go and get a negative test.

Is downright irresponsible fuh any medical personnel – professional or nat – fuh deh wuking in wan hospital and nat be vaccinated. Yuh dealing with sick people and some ah dem gat compromised immune systems because of dem illness or age. And yuh want fuh march in deh without being vaccinated?

Yuh cannot be exposing sick people to risk. In dem boys book, dat qualify as irresponsible. In some other people book, it might be called medical malpractice.

Vaccination is nat mandatory. And don’t come with dat talk about “your body, your choice”. You have a choice. Either get vaccinated or produce a negative test. Yuh doing dat fuh travel to foreign country so wat wrong with doing dat fuh help protect dem sick people in dem hospital.

Now, yuh claiming dat de government practising vaccine coercion. Yuh entire life is coercion. From de day yuh born, yuh parents nah want yuh suck yuh finger. Dem school ah send yuh in detention or give yuh licks fuh coming late, not doing yuh homework or talking too much in class.

When yuh go home, yuh parents tell yuh no food unless yuh do yuh chores and if yuh complain, dem lock yuh in de house and tell yuh, yuh grounded.

When yuh get big is de same coercion at wuk. Yuh boss giving yuh wuk to do and denying yuh time off. And when yuh absent, yuh gat to produce medical certificate showing dat yuh was sick and could not work.

When yuh deh pun de road is de law does coerce yuh fuh drive within de speed limit and stop at major road.

And when yuh dead, yuh family does spend yuh money without yuh consent!

But yuh vex when government tell yuh dat if yuh nah vaccinated, yuh gat to show a negative PCR test.

Talk half and remember every day is another brick in de wall!