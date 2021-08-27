GPL’s response to customer’s claims

Dear Editor,

In response to a letter published in your newspaper on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, under the caption “Unethical practices at GPL,” the Guyana Power & Light Inc. (GPL) wishes to unequivocally state that it does not condone employees’ execution of duties that are not consistent with the Company’s established procedures.

There are established policies and procedures for applications of New Services inclusive of Changes of Tenancy. An application for a Change of Tenancy is required, processed and effected when an account holder vacates a premises and the incoming tenant is desirous of executing a Contract with GPL for service.

The requirements are legal proof of occupancy, in the form of a Transport, Certificate of Title or Tenancy Agreement, which must be notarised by a Justice of Peace, along with valid identification.

As an ISO 9001: 2015 Certified Company, every corporate action is supported by a controlled documented procedure that staff are expected to adhere to. Failure to adhere to these procedures would lead to the appropriate disciplinary actions against the employee(s) in accordance with the Company’s Disciplinary Policies. Fraudulent documentation will lead to immediate termination of service.

These established procedures are periodically reviewed to ensure the highest level of transparency and consistency in transacting business.

GPL is open to reports of any malpractices being conducted by staff. The two recent letters in the press gave no specific information to assist in identifying the accounts nor the employees involved. All reports will be investigated to ensure honesty in our business and service to customers.

Sincerely,

Public Relations Unit

Guyana Power and Light Inc.