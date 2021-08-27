GBA to join AIBA affiliates for global celebration for International Boxing Day today

For the first time, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will join AIBA in celebrating World Boxing Day, which is set to showcase all facets of the sport in innovative ways, today with an activity at the Andrew Six Head Gym in Albouystown.

Local officials, celebrities and champions will conduct a variety of training sessions and exhibition bouts.

President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, had previously stated, “We see it as an event that shows that boxing is unified throughout the world. We have organized several activities. Our organizing committee is spearheaded by two of our AIBA Three Star coaches – Terrence Poole MS and Sebert Blake. And on Friday August 27, Guyana will join hands with most of the 203 countries affiliated to AIBA, to showcase what we have and to be part of the International Boxing Day.” The GBA’s activities, though curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions, will be held at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis gym in Albouystown.

The event was initiated in 2017 by now President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), Umar Kremlev, in his role as Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation.

In the spirit of unity in boxing, community betterment efforts are also being put in place as part of the events. Some Federations are to work with the local youth and charity organizations.

The main programme will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, the soon-to-be host to AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships. The schedule includes outdoor training at the main city square with Roy Jones Jr, boxing masterclasses, show bouts and much more.

AIBA President Umar Kremlev will also host several media events, to continue the conversation about the organization’s progress and its plans for further social development of boxing.

AIBA plans to continue celebrating International Boxing Day annually and hopes that the events today will convince more boxing fans, new and old, athletes, officials, and everyone else in the community to recognize this day as a fun, inspiring and necessary milestone in the sports calendar.