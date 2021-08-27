Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GBA to join AIBA affiliates for global celebration for International Boxing Day today

Aug 27, 2021 Sports

For the first time, the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) will join AIBA in celebrating World Boxing Day, which is set to showcase all facets of the sport in innovative ways, today with an activity at the Andrew Six Head Gym in Albouystown.

Umar Kremlev AIBA President

Local officials, celebrities and champions will conduct a variety of training sessions and exhibition bouts.
President of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, had previously stated, “We see it as an event that shows that boxing is unified throughout the world. We have organized several activities. Our organizing committee is spearheaded by two of our AIBA Three Star coaches – Terrence Poole MS and Sebert Blake. And on Friday August 27, Guyana will join hands with most of the 203 countries affiliated to AIBA, to showcase what we have and to be part of the International Boxing Day.” The GBA’s activities, though curtailed by COVID-19 restrictions, will be held at the Andrew ‘Six Heads’ Lewis gym in Albouystown.
The event was initiated in 2017 by now President of the International Boxing Association (AIBA), Umar Kremlev, in his role as Secretary General of the Russian Boxing Federation.

Steve Ninvalle GBA President

In the spirit of unity in boxing, community betterment efforts are also being put in place as part of the events. Some Federations are to work with the local youth and charity organizations.
The main programme will take place in Belgrade, Serbia, the soon-to-be host to AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships. The schedule includes outdoor training at the main city square with Roy Jones Jr, boxing masterclasses, show bouts and much more.
AIBA President Umar Kremlev will also host several media events, to continue the conversation about the organization’s progress and its plans for further social development of boxing.
AIBA plans to continue celebrating International Boxing Day annually and hopes that the events today will convince more boxing fans, new and old, athletes, officials, and everyone else in the community to recognize this day as a fun, inspiring and necessary milestone in the sports calendar.

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Veteran Jamaican racer Peter Lain Rae awarded Order of Distinction

Veteran Jamaican racer Peter Lain Rae awarded Order of Distinction

Aug 27, 2021

‘He is an inspiration to young guns’ – GMR&SC’s ‘Topgun’ Hopkinson Described as a veteran of many forms of motorsports, renowned Jamaican race driver Peter Lain ‘Zoom Zoom’...
Read More
Rupununi and Upper Demerara FA President’s react to GFF ATC ownership

Rupununi and Upper Demerara FA President’s...

Aug 27, 2021

GBA to join AIBA affiliates for global celebration for International Boxing Day today

GBA to join AIBA affiliates for global...

Aug 27, 2021

“Cricket Gear For Young And Promising Cricketers In Guyana” Project

“Cricket Gear For Young And Promising...

Aug 27, 2021

Canada-based Guyanese Kadir slams 131 in 10 overs

Canada-based Guyanese Kadir slams 131 in 10 overs

Aug 27, 2021

Amazon Warriors end TKR’s unbeaten run with perfect start to 2021 CPL

Amazon Warriors end TKR’s unbeaten run with...

Aug 27, 2021

Features/Columnists

  • THE PLAYBOOK

    Kaieteur News – When in Opposition, the PNC/R and its sidekicks are predictable. They have a playbook which guides... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]