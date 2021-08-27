Eusi Kwayana, my mother and mother-in-law

Kaieteur News – One evening, after being part of an NCN panel discussion on the one year presidency of Dr. Irfaan Ali, I walked on the lawns of the Arthur Chung Conference Centre with one of Guyana’s young politicians – Kian Jabour, General Secretary of ANUG.

I offered a few names to Mr. Jabour that are prominent in Guyana then disparaged the names. I indicated to Mr. Jabour that I am more than double his age and would know these horrible humans that we think are democratic minds but are scoundrels. What I told Mr. Jabour, I would repeat to any young politician because that is my moral duty to the next generation.

I don’t give a damn who is popular, wealthy, eminent and I don’t give a damn what people think of me about what I say about them. The last time I checked, I didn’t take my plate to them. I have written two columns in recent months respectively on Ramon Gaskin and Rex McKay. I expressed my dislike for both men. This is who I am.

At the advanced age I have, I will show the youth of this country the true colours of those we think are honourable folks. When my mother and mother-in-law were older people and I was younger, they both spent decades asking me what I was doing in politics with someone like Eusi Kwayana.

My mother and mother-in-law lived through the turbulent era of the fifties and sixties when Kwayana, known then as Sydney King, preached the sermons of race, perpetuated race narratives, advocated racial galvanisation and participated in behavioural manifestation that had violent, racial overtones.

My two old folks knew him and always showed me his true colours. I was young, stupid, naïve and drowning in idealism and the little philosophy I read from books. When in March 2020, Kwayana showed his true colours, memories of what my mother and mother-in-law warned me about this man came tumbling down.

I will spend the remaining years of my life conjuring up the memories of what these two old ladies said to me about Kwayana. It is not possible to escape these thoughts because Kwayana is showing his true colours often, the latest being a long letter in the Kaieteur News last Wednesday.

As I read that letter, I realised how wise our older folks can be. I have attained the age of both ladies and the younger generation ought to learn from the experience of older folks like me. My sister who is abroad was speaking to my wife last Wednesday, and indicated to my wife that our mother never liked Kwayana because she knew inherently Kwayana was all about race.

I have no regrets about my past idealism. I admired Kwayana, Fidel Castro, Clive Thomas, Moses Bhagwan, among others back then. I grew up, went to three universities and saw things differently. I was no longer a fan of Castro. It took the incident of rigged election way, way into the future to open my eyes to the names, which I cited above.

How could I have known in the 1970s and the 1980s that one day in the 21st century, the names cited above would prove to be questionable prophets? Humans cannot see into the future. As the world gets older, more knowledge will be revealed that will make us wiser people. It is happening in relation to what we never knew about Barack Obama. The analyses that are pouring out non-stop on Afghanistan are revealing that his presidency was not as enlightened as we thought.

I read Kwayana’s letter in disgust. I had to read it because reading such adumbrations is my work. It is laced with race-baiting, anti-PPP venom and subtle support for election riggers in the 21st century in Guyana. This was not the Kwayana who I knew as a very young, political activist. Just one quote will demonstrate the twisted mind of Kwayana. He wrote, “It is clear that by merely declaring the PPP administration to be fraudulent and stopping there, the present Leader of the Opposition has in no way obstructed the processes or machinery of government.”

The present opposition leader and his party leader went up to Region Five just after the PPP came to power in August 2020 to stop the machinery of government. They incited people that resulted in violent attacks on Indo-Guyanese. The violence didn’t spread nation-wide maybe because Kwayana was not able to return to Guyana to become Sydney King once more. I suspect we will receive many more letters like the one last Wednesday from Kwayana and I will keep replying to educate the youth of my country about those who wanted to turn Guyana into Rwanda.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)