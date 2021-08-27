DPP had recommended elder teen be charged

Mom seeks justice for rape of girl, 12…

Kaieteur News – The Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C, had earlier this month recommended that the elder of two brothers who had allegedly raped their 12-year-old cousin be charged.

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) then confirmed that the advice was received from the DPP, but stated, however, that the 19-year-old suspect is out of the jurisdiction and no arrest has been made.

Kaieteur News had reported yesterday that the 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 19 and 16-year-old cousins a year ago but that little action has been taken by authorities although the incident had been immediately reported.

According to information from an official at the DPP Chambers, since the incident reportedly happened, the file was sent to the chambers on three occasions. This publication understands that the file was first sent to the chambers in October 2020, and on that occasion, the DPP had advised that both the suspects and the victim undertake counselling.

However, the victim’s mother was not satisfied with the DPP’s first recommendation and the file was sent back to the DPP Chambers in March 2021 – at that time, the DPP advised the police to conduct further investigations. The file was then sent back to the chambers and on the third occasion, the DPP recommended that the older suspect be charged and noted that no charge should be laid against the younger brother due to lack of evidence.

It was also clarified that an official had informed the victim’s mother of the status of the case. “We had reassured her that advice was given for one of the two to be charged, so she is aware. We have been meeting with her all the time,” the official said.

During an interview with this publication, the woman shared that on August 2, 2020, around 16:45hrs, her cousin’s 19-year-old son had asked her daughter to assist them with setting up their stall. “We don’t live far from each other and my cousin usually sells pholourie, egg ball and other snacks, so me and my daughter would usually go over and help her peel cassava and stuff,” the frustrated mother related.

It was while her daughter had gone to give her assistance, the mother noted, that the rape occurred. The woman stated that on that day, she was ill so she had sent her daughter over alone. She added that around 17:00hrs, she had gone outside to see if her daughter was in front of the yard since that’s where the stall is usually placed. But according to the woman, she did not notice the stall, her daughter or anyone else. She said that is when she decided to go to the back of her home (in order to get a better look at her relatives’ home), that was when she saw the 19-year-old boy coming out of the house and her daughter followed shortly after.

She recalled that when she saw her daughter’s face when she came home, it was clear that something was wrong. “She said, ‘Mommy, I wanna tell you something but I’m scared.’

So I said, “Babe you can tell me, what’s wrong, I won’t beat you and then she told me that when she went over by her cousin, the 19-year-old cousin held her down, put on a condom and raped her, then his younger brother held her down and raped her too.”

“My daughter told me that she kept screaming for (her) aunty but she didn’t come down. And that every time, she screamed for help, her cousins went and peeped to see if anyone was coming,” the mother shared.

The disturbed mother said that when her daughter confided in her, she was left in such a state of shock that she suffered an epileptic episode. She noted that when she recovered, she took her daughter to the hospital and the doctors examined her and found that she was sexually active. The hospital then called in the Welfare Department who then notified the police and the matter was reported.