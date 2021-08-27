“Cricket Gear For Young And Promising Cricketers In Guyana” Project

Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2021 Sports
Essequibo youths receive cricket gear
Three under 15 cricketers from the Pomeroon, Essequibo in Region 2, were recipients of cricket gear from project: “Cricket Gear for Young and Promising Cricketers in Guyana”. Ronaldo Casiemero, Usain Rose and Harold DeMattos, all age fourteen, were the outstanding performers at the recently concluded under 15 tournament run by the Pomeroon Cricket Committee.
Three bats, two pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves were earlier handed over to Sherman Austin for distribution. Two of the three bats will be handed over shortly.
Sixteen young players from Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon and the East Canje area have already benefited from a junior gear bag, five bats, six pairs of batting pads and four pairs of batting gloves. Two clubs in the Pomeroon area will soon benefit from two used bats.
Items collected so far: cash for first aid kit, two cricket boots, twelve pairs of batting pads, eleven bats, nine pairs of batting gloves and four gear bags. Youths and clubs from the Essequibo Coast, Pomeroon and East Canje area have already benefited from six pairs of batting pads, four pairs of batting gloves and seven bats.
This project is a joint initiative by Kishan Das of the USA and Anil Beharry. Cricket related items, used or new, will be distributed free of cost to young and promising cricketers in Guyana. Skills, discipline and education are important characteristics of the recipients. Talent spotting will be done across the country and club leaders will also assist to identify talent.
Persons who wish to make a contribution can contact Beharry or Kishan. We also take this opportunity to say thanks to Javed and Imran of West Indian Sports Complex, Option Group of USA, Hilbert Foster Bish Panday of P and P Insurance Brokers, Sean Devers, Hilbert Foster, Trevis Simon, Årïêl J. Tïlkú, Aaron Beharry, Leanna Bachan and Imran Saccoor, Devon Ramnauth, Teddy Singh, Romesh Munna, Vishal Mohabir and Sherman Austin.
More distribution will be done as they receive the gear from the USA.
