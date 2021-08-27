COVID-19 claims lives of four women

Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that four women, who tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, have died. As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 606.
The country’s latest fatalities are that of a 56-year-old from Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara), a 69-year-old, a 78-year-old and an 82-year-old all from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica). All four women died while receiving treatment at a medical facility; their deaths occurred over a two-day period (August 24 to 25).
Further, the Ministry reported via its daily COVID-19 dashboard that they recorded 151 new infections, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 24,864.
Presently, there are 22 patients, who are admitted into the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 109 in institutional isolation, 1,510 in home isolation and six in institutional quarantine. To date, a total of 22,617 persons have recovered from the virus.
