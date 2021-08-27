Canada-based Guyanese Kadir slams 131 in 10 overs

Latest update August 27th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 27, 2021 Sports
Kaieteur News – Riaz Kadir struck a scintillating 131 for Young Warriors in the semi-final of the 2021 Canadian Premier Softball Cricket League ten-ten semi-final match last weekend at Greenbriar ground, Brampton.
The Canada-based Guyanese destructive right-handed Kadir started the innings with Randy Roopnarine and they posted up a cameo 93-run stand to see Young Warriors amass a massive 191-2 from the 10-overs.
When Heritage Boyz batted, they only managed 124-5 at the expiration of the 10-overs. Kadir hammered 18 sixes and two fours during his rampant 29-ball occupation. Roopnarine also showed a great amount of aggression as well hitting four sixes to contribute 32.
In Heritage Boyz’s innings, Ryan Sitaram offered a fight with 43, while Kishawn Fiedtkou made 36 and 24 from Terry Persaud.
Meanwhile, Young Warriors also went on to win the championship having defeated Toronto Knight Riders by seven wickets.
