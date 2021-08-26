Young Achievers lead DVA A Division league

Kaieteur News – Following Tuesday night’s last round of play in the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) A division league, Young Achievers Volleyball Club ascended to the top of the points table with six points after clinching victory over Eagles Volleyball Club in a thrilling five-set game at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall (CASH) on Homestretch Avenue.

Eagles started the first set in a 10-point deficit due to them arriving late to the game, and Young Achievers went on to win 25-17. However, already being at a disadvantage, Eagles came back fighting in the second set to win 25-19 while the third set went to Young Achievers 25-17.

Backs against the wall, Eagles soared in the fourth to win 25-18 and set up a tantalising fifth set. The fifth set saw both teams exchanging point for point, fighting to claim victory but it was the Young Achievers edging to a 17-15 triumph.

The top scorers for Achievers Volleyball Club were Juan Valesquez with 13 points, Corwyn Richards (11 points) and Ryon Mangrau (nine points).

The next leg of the Demerara Volleyball Association (DVA) League will be played tomorrow from 19:00hrs with Eagles battling Castrol Strikers Volleyball Club that are yet to win a game.

All the games will be streamed live on the Guyana Volleyball Federation Facebook Page.

Meanwhile, last Sunday, the Senior National Volleyball Team today showcased their dominant skill and IQ over the National U23 select team with a commanding three sets to one defeat in the third leg of the best in five series at the CASH.

This was a welcomed result after losing the first two matches in the series since Sunday’s fixture was a must-win match for the seniors who did not disappoint. The first set of the game went in favor of the Seniors after defeating the youth 25-17. The under-23 men then came back bouncing in the second set defeating the seniors 25-21.

The seniors then claimed the third and fourth sets 25-16 and 25-22, respectively.

The top scorers on the Senior National team were Quacy Matheson with 14 points, Trevon McRae with 13 points, Juan Valezquez (13 points) and Klondyke Rodney (12 points).

The top performers for the National U23 team were Ronaldo Bobb with 16 points, Kristoff Shepperd who notched 13 points and Andy Rohoman with 8 points.

The fourth leg of the series will be played on the 11th of September 2021