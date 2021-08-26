Time and tide wait fuh no man

Kaieteur News – When dem boys read how de former Fine Ants Minister – de one wah name after de river in de Middle East – seh how if he bin in power today, de cash grant would ah be better, it mek dem boys remember de song by John Rowles “ If I only had time.”

Dem boys wan sing a verse fuh de ex- Fine Ants man:

“If I only had time

If I only had time, only time

So much to do

If I only had time, if I only had time

Dreams to pursue

If I only had time, they’d be mine”

Dem boys remember dat time and tide wait fuh no man. But dem boys wan tell de ex- Fine Ants man dat he gan need a time machine fuh get fuh implement he plan. Because he government nah gan see power back fuh a long time.

But if he nah believe in time machine, he can set he alarm clock. When he wake up he gan be in de future.

It mek dem boys remember de story about a time when dem see a man standing against a wall praying. Dem boys had never seen anything like dis before. So dem go up to de man and ask he how long he bin praying to de wall.

De man answer, “Fuh de past 60 years!”

Dem boys seh, “Wow, dat is lang, lang time! What yuh bin praying for?

De man reply, “I does be praying fuh Guyana become rich”

Dem Boys ask he, “Wat it feel like to be praying like that for 60 years?”

De man answer, “Is like talking to a wall!

Talk half and remember dat opportunity last does rarely come back!