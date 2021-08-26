The attack on public servants has reached a new high with this PPP regime

Dear Editor,

The Minister of Public Service, Ms. Sonia Parag, must be called out publicly for her silence and tacit consent with the manner in which public servants throughout the length and breadth of this country have been treated over the last year. The obvious contempt for our public servants is appalling. Two more no-confidence motions are needed for the horrific treatment of public servants under the stewardship of Ms. Parag and Ms. Manickchand. If we continue to sit silently and allow these atrocities to grow without very strong condemnation from all right thinking Guyanese then we have truly sunk to a new low as a society. The Guyana Teachers Union is standing up for the rights of the teachers. Why is the Guyana Public Service Union so quiet? Ms. Parag must answer for her abysmal stewardship as the Minister of Public Service. I am confident that if an unbiased poll was taken the entire Public Service would prefer that she vacate the position as she is either clueless about what her role should be as Minister of the Public Service, or she is not permitted to do her job the way it should be done. New public servants are going five months without their salary, scholarship students who expected to have a job in the public service after completing their studies, are being forced to sign documents dismissing them from the public service after six months. The Ministry of the Public Service is failing miserably at ensuring a conducive environment for professionals to thrive and give of their best. Instead, what permeates is fear throughout the Public Service. In Guyana today these Ministers colluded to allow Police Officers to enter into the workplace of public servants to physically remove them from their work because they were purportedly unvaccinated. What nonsense. Shame on Ms. Parag and the entire cabal that call themselves Ministers.

Yours truly,

Tabitha Sarabo-Halley, MP