Strategic partnership helps Guyana reduce neonatal mortality by 50 percent in 10 years

Kaieteur News – There has been a precipitous decrease in neonatal mortality at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), thanks to a partnership established more than 10 years ago, between the government and the Giving Health to Kids Organisation (GHTK), a Canada-based not-for profit.

According to information released by the Ministry of Health, since the partnership, intended to address a high neonatal mortality, Guyana has seen a 50 percent reduction in neonatal mortality.

Although it has helped to improve the situation at the GPHC, there continues to be gaps in neonatal care in regional hospitals and the hinterland, the Ministry acknowledged.

With this awareness, President, Dr. Irfaan Ali, along with his Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, had met with GHTK’s Canada-based President, Dr. Narendra Singh. They agreed to the principle that “every baby born in Guyana should have equal access to the highest level of neonatal care if required.”

On a recent visit to Guyana, Dr. Singh, accompanied by Dr. Leif Nelin (Neonatologist) and Dr. Anna Florinda-Chin (local Neonatologist), toured the New Amsterdam, West Demerara, Lethem and Bartica Hospitals. GHTK in partnership with the government had previously established a level three Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the GPHC, and Level One NICUs at Linden, New Amsterdam, West Demerara, Suddie and Bartica.

GHTK Team subsequently met with Minister Anthony; the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Narine Singh; and the Director General of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Vishwa Mahadeo. The discussions and agreements centered on establishing a sustainable Neonatal Network at all regional hospitals, including the hinterland to ensure the optimal health of all newborns.

This, according to the Ministry release, would involve elevation of neonatal care to higher levels (Level Two/Three) to support critically ill babies. The government has committed to a large capital investment to secure vital neonatal equipment along with the training of healthcare providers to care for the most vulnerable of in population. GHTK will support the training of healthcare providers along with the establishment of the Neonatal Network and a Neonatal Transport Programme.

The partnership between GHTK and the Government of Guyana is rapidly approaching sustainability through education and training. The charity has been successful in establishing a Master Degree in Pediatrics, and a Diploma and Degree programme in neonatal care in partnership with the University of Guyana. These programmes have graduated 22 pediatricians and 70 neonatal nurses to date. Under the leadership of Dr. Sara Singh (graduate of the programme) and her team, GPHC has made great strides as it saves hundreds of babies every year that would have otherwise not survived.

In the last two years, the charity has further extended its reach beyond the shores of Guyana, through the Organization of American States to include Antigua. GHTK has successfully established an ongoing Neonatal Nursing Programme.