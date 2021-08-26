Rollout of Pfizer vaccine begins today at St. Stanislaus College

Kaieteur News – The rollout of the vaccination campaign, which is expected to see 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being administered to children from the age of 12 to 17, will begin today at the St. Stanislaus College.

The Ministry of Health in a statement announced that the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination programme for adolescents will commence at 14:00hrs. (2:00pm). Scheduled to grace the launching ceremony for the campaign tomorrow are Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Charge de’Affaires of the US Embassy to Guyana, Mr. Mark Cullinane, along with other officials.

Minister Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday stated that at the launch there will be a “sensitisation session, and then we will do some vaccination for students who would like to get vaccinated from Saints.” He added that if there are persons from around the community who are interested in getting vaccinated, they too can come as well.

According to the Minister, at today’s event they will unveil the rollout plans as it relates to vaccination sites.

The Minister earlier in the month had announced that parental consent would be needed in order to administer the vaccine. Consent forms were made available for parents and guardians to fill out and submit. The Education Ministry on Tuesday had received over 4,000 consent forms from parents giving their approval for their child to be vaccinated.

As parents are encouraged to get their child vaccinated for the reopening of schools, the Education Ministry had made it clear that vaccination for children will not be mandatory.

With the reopening of schools set for September 6, Minister Manickchand on Tuesday noted that students who are unvaccinated will not be prevented from attending schools.