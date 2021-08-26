Rollout of Pfizer vaccine begins today at St. Stanislaus College

Latest update August 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The rollout of the vaccination campaign, which is expected to see 146,250 doses of the Pfizer vaccine being administered to children from the age of 12 to 17, will begin today at the St. Stanislaus College.
The Ministry of Health in a statement announced that the launch of the COVID-19 vaccination programme for adolescents will commence at 14:00hrs. (2:00pm). Scheduled to grace the launching ceremony for the campaign tomorrow are Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony, Charge de’Affaires of the US Embassy to Guyana, Mr. Mark Cullinane, along with other officials.
Minister Anthony during his daily COVID-19 update yesterday stated that at the launch there will be a “sensitisation session, and then we will do some vaccination for students who would like to get vaccinated from Saints.” He added that if there are persons from around the community who are interested in getting vaccinated, they too can come as well.
According to the Minister, at today’s event they will unveil the rollout plans as it relates to vaccination sites.
The Minister earlier in the month had announced that parental consent would be needed in order to administer the vaccine. Consent forms were made available for parents and guardians to fill out and submit. The Education Ministry on Tuesday had received over 4,000 consent forms from parents giving their approval for their child to be vaccinated.
As parents are encouraged to get their child vaccinated for the reopening of schools, the Education Ministry had made it clear that vaccination for children will not be mandatory.
With the reopening of schools set for September 6, Minister Manickchand on Tuesday noted that students who are unvaccinated will not be prevented from attending schools.
Aug 26, 2021– Barbados and St Kitts battle in the nightcap ESPNcricinfo – CPL 2021 is set to kick off in St Kitts from today August 26, with Warner Park allowed to host fans up to 50% capacity of the...
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – The PPP ruled Guyana from October 1992 to May 2015 during which time, Region Four elected its chairman... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition has become pro-choice. The chant of the Opposition supporters during yesterday’s poorly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]