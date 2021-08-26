Latest update August 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Region Four man is latest COVID-19 fatality

Aug 26, 2021 News

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that a 58-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. The Ministry reported also that the man passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.
As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 602.
Within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard revealed that there were 207 new COVID-19 infections. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 24,713. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 12,748 persons are women while 11,965 are men.
Presently, there are 23 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 in institutional isolation, 1,465 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, 22,515 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Sports

Guyana and Trinidad open this year’s CPL from 10:00am today

Guyana and Trinidad open this year’s CPL from 10:00am today

Aug 26, 2021

– Barbados and St Kitts battle in the nightcap ESPNcricinfo – CPL 2021 is set to kick off in St Kitts from today August 26, with Warner Park allowed to host fans up to 50% capacity of the...
Read More
GCOS continues to assist Athletes & those in need, launch Raffle with $1M 1st prize for Christmas

GCOS continues to assist Athletes & those in...

Aug 26, 2021

Herstelling Raiders FC has new President

Herstelling Raiders FC has new President

Aug 26, 2021

Kwakwani’s sport and recreational facilities assessed for upgrades

Kwakwani’s sport and recreational facilities...

Aug 26, 2021

Powerlifting fraternity mourns the loss of a stalwart in Wendell ‘Big Mac’ McPherson

Powerlifting fraternity mourns the loss of a...

Aug 26, 2021

Young Achievers lead DVA A Division league

Young Achievers lead DVA A Division league

Aug 26, 2021

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]