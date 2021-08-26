Region Four man is latest COVID-19 fatality

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health announced yesterday that a 58-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) who contracted the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, has died. The Ministry reported also that the man passed away on Tuesday while receiving treatment at a medical facility.

As a result of this, the country’s COVID-19 death toll has moved to 602.

Within the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry via its COVID-19 dashboard revealed that there were 207 new COVID-19 infections. This has brought the total number of confirmed cases to 24,713. Out of the number of confirmed cases, 12,748 persons are women while 11,965 are men.

Presently, there are 23 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 108 in institutional isolation, 1,465 in home isolation and five in institutional quarantine. To date, 22,515 persons who tested positive for COVID-19 have recovered.

