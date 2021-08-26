Powerlifting fraternity mourns the loss of a stalwart in Wendell ‘Big Mac’ McPherson

Kaieteur News – The powerlifting fraternity in Guyana is morning the loss of the late Wendell ‘Big Mac’ McPherson once known as the strongest man in Guyana.

Secretary of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation (GAPLF) Roger Rogers speaking on behalf of President Gordon Spencer and the powerlifting body posited that he sport has lost a renowned competitor in Mr. Wendell McPherson.

The former strongman kept in tuned with the sport over the years after moving on as a competitor and venturing into the realms of administration and officiating.

Rogers, further stated that, “He was known among his peers as “The Truck”; Wendell was a fierce competitor. He was an ardent sports fan and served the sport as an administrator. The GAPLF extends condolences to his family, friends and supporters in this time of bereavement. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Immediate past president of the GAPLF, Ed Caesar also shared fond memories of McPherson who he recalled, competed in the 242lb class.

“In fact, he reigned supreme in that division during the 80s and 90s. Because of his performance, he was called ‘The Truck’. Although I was in a lower weight class than ‘Mac’, the spectators enjoyed our battles.”

Caesar further noted that McPherson commenced his powerlifting career at Dodger’s Gym which in those days was located at Norton and Haley Streets, Lodge.

He then joined the leading gym at the time and home of many strongmen, Kingsrow Barbell Club, linking up with the likes of Caesar and Frank Tucker who is still competing. ‘Big Mac’ became training partners of the duo which trained four times each week from 20:00hrs; they formed a power pack.

After his competitive career, McPherson, so in love with the sport, gravitated to being an official as he continued to serve and contribute to the sport he loved, voluntarily. He was part of the audience at the last competition, Intermediates & Masters which was held on July 27th last at Saint Stanislaus College.