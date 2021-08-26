Mom seeks justice for rape of daughter

One year later…

Kaieteur News – More than one year after her 12-year-old daughter was allegedly raped by her 19 and 16-year-old cousins, a Region Five mother is still awaiting justice for her daughter.

During an interview with this publication, the woman shared that on August 2, 2020, around 16:45hrs, her cousin’s 19-year-old son had asked her daughter to assist them with setting up their stall. “We don’t live far from each other and my cousin usually sells pholourie, egg ball and other snacks, so me and my daughter would usually go over and help her peel cassava and stuff,” the frustrated mother related.

It was while her daughter had gone to give her assistance, the mother noted, that the rape occurred. The woman stated that on that day she was ill so she had sent her daughter over alone. She added that around 17:00hrs. she had gone outside to see if her daughter was in front of the yard since that’s where the stall is usually placed. But according to the woman, she did not notice the stall, her daughter or anyone else. She said that is when she decided to go to the back of her home (in order to get a better look at her relatives’ home), that was when she saw the 19-year-old boy coming out of the house and her daughter followed shortly after.

She recalled that when she saw her daughter’s face when she came home, it was clear that something was wrong. “She said ‘mommy I wanna tell you something but I’m scared,’ so I said babe you can tell me, what’s wrong I won’t beat you and then she told me that when she went over by her cousin, the 19-year-old cousin held her down put on a condom and raped her, then his younger brother held her down and raped her too.”

“My daughter told me that she kept screaming for (her) aunty but she didn’t come down and that every time she screamed for help, her cousins went and peep to see if anyone was coming,” the mother shared.

The disturbed mother said that when her daughter confided in her, she was left in such a state of shock that she suffered an epileptic episode.

She noted that when she recovered, she took her daughter to the hospital and the doctors examined her and found that she was sexually active.

Kaieteur News understands that the doctors then called in Welfare officials who reported the matter to the Fort Wellington Police Station. “I later confronted my cousin to tell her what her sons did to my daughter and she cursed me out and tell me how she gon bring her own doctor to check my daughter,” the woman said.

According to the woman, her daughter had to undergo three months of counselling. To further help her daughter, she said that she had to “move her out” for three weeks since her cousin’s younger children had taunted her every time they saw her outside.

The woman revealed that despite checking with police, she has not been updated on the status of the case. The woman also told this publication that she went as far as recently visiting the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown.

When Kaieteur News contacted the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for an update on the matter, an official promised to return a call. Up to press time, the official had not called.