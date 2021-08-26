Latest update August 26th, 2021 12:59 AM

Herstelling Raiders FC has new President

Aug 26, 2021 Sports

Kaieteur News – Members of the Herstelling Raiders Football Club (HRFC) has elected a new President to serve following their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Friday last at the Guyana Football Federation National Training Centre, Providence, East Bank Demerara.

EBFA President Kevin Anthony (standing left) and VP Lambert Clayton (right) take a photo with the new Herstelling Raiders FC Executive. President Kris Roberts is seated, fourth right.

President is Kris Roberts with Alicia Samaroo as his Vice President. Leona Lisa Johnson will perform duties as Secretary with Anola Braithwaite serving as Assistant Secretary. Elected as Treasurer was Gopaul Navin Ramgobin, while the Assistant Treasurer is, Indera Amardeo.
The Committee Members are Gavin Ramgobin, Quazim Yusuf, Parbattie Winter and Ryan Gonsalves.
President Roberts in his acceptance speech stated that he was honoured to be elected and will serve with pride. HE has promised to ensure that the HRFC continues to focus on youth development as they have produced a number of outstanding youths for Guyana during the years that they have been around.
Notably, Committee Member Quazim Yussuf a former National Under-17 Goalkeeper and Shoran James who has played at the Under-15 level.
President of the East Bank Football Association Kevin Anthony and his Vice President, Lambert Clayton were on hand to oversee the AGM with Anthony performing duties as Returning Officer. Only one slate was submitted.

 

