Govt. banks on economic growth with start of Linden Housing Project

Kaieteur News – Construction of young professional homes in Linden, Region 10, is underway, and this venture government has proposed as a means of helping to foster economic growth.

On January 14, President Irfaan Ali, had announced plans for the construction of 1,000 homes for the mining town, during his first outreach to that Region, according to a Central Housing and Planning (CH&PA) release.

Last Friday, construction of the first 20 homes commenced in Amelia’s Ward under the supervision of CH&PA, which falls under the purview of the Ministry of Housing and Water.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, yesterday engaged the contractors and workers on site, as they forge ahead with works. Already several foundations have been set for the first 20 single elevated two-bedroom homes. This project is being executed by CB Housing Development Inc. with a workforce of some 150 skilled Lindeners.

According to Croal, this project is aimed at transforming lives, raising the standard of living and fostering economic growth within the Region. “This project is testament of the President’s promise to this Region, it will translate into jobs for skilled and unskilled workers, all the building and construction material will be sourced from hardware stores around Linden,” he shared.

Also, block makers in the Region will be engaged under the Ministry’s Community Based Employment Stimulation Project (CESP) to supply blocks.

“The spin-off benefits will be remarkable and reflects government’s commitment to revive economic activities in Region 10. The government’s aggressive housing drive is aimed at creating jobs and this is testament of this commitment,” the Minister added.

Over the coming weeks, as works on site progress, the number of persons being employed is expected to increase. This project is expected to be completed within another four months.

Mobilisation for the construction of another 20 houses is expected to commence shortly, representing the first batch of houses under President Ali’s 1,000 homes project for Region 10.

As construction in the region continues, simultaneously the Ministry is engaging NICIL and the Guyana Lands and Survey Commission for the acquisition of lands for allocations.

“The government’s aggressive housing programme is aimed at providing housing options, in the form of built units as well as lands,” Minister Croal revealed.

Meanwhile, under the second half of the Ministry’s 2021 work programme, the mining town will see an injection of $40 million, which will go towards road rehabilitation and upgrades in Amelia’s Ward and Wisroc. Under the 2022 work programme, some $100 million will be expended to put in the necessary infrastructure in virgin lands, which were recently acquired by the agency for new housing development. Additionally, some 8,000 acres of lands will be outfitted with roads, access bridges, water and electrical network for allocation.

Lands are also being sought for housing development to meet the housing demands in Kwakwani.

In January of this year, President Ali and members of his Cabinet visited the mining town where he announced an aggressive plan for job creation in the region. He noted that the intention is to tap into the skills of residents as well as to source the building materials from the community. The President had highlighted too several other areas in terms of employment opportunities for the mining town, making opportunities available for residents to provide services to support the mining and construction sectors.