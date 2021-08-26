GCOS continues to assist Athletes & those in need, launch Raffle with $1M 1st prize for Christmas

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Committee of Service, a non-profit Organisation, recently launched its latest initiative at the Payless Varity Store at 42 Wellington Street in Georgetown; a Raffle.

Under the thyme ‘Help us to help others’ the raffle, which cost $500 for a ticket, will be drawn monthly with the big draw for $1 Million being done on December 18, 2021 live on TVG.

The second and third prize winners will each receive electric bikes with the one for the first prize being the bigger bike. The fourth prize is a 22inch TV set, while the fifth prize is a Smart Phone.

Even those who win in the Monthly draws can win the grand prize since their tickets, which should have their name and telephone numbers, will be put back into the box.

The proceeds of the Raffle will go towards donations to Athletes and other persons who are in need and tickets can be bought at any Payless Varity Store nationwide. In addition, Committee Member, Popular Comedian Linden ‘Jumbie’ Jones can be reached by calling 662-2485.

The Guyana Committee of Services was launched in 2016 after Guyanese Clive Atwell, after he suffered a head injury during his title fight with Dexter Gonsalves on October 24, 2015 at the Giftland Mall and needed overseas treatment for a second brain Surgery.

They have also contributed to Athletics teams going overseas to represent Guyana and most recently helped to build a small home for a woman who was living in a Tent.

Jones encouraged the public to this charitable venture by buying tickets and urged Business entities to buy a Raffle book which cost $25,000 and share to their staff and to sponsor prizes. (Sean Devers)