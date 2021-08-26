Berbice man appeals 13 years jail sentence for attempted murder

Latest update August 26th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 26, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – The Appeal Court is hearing the appeal filed by Hansel Andre Lewis also called ‘Smiley,’ of Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam, Berbice, who was found guilty of attempted murder over the New Year’s Day 2013 stabbing of another man.
Lewis, called “Smiley,” “Hansel” and “Andre,” was sentenced to 13 years for stabbing Chris Burrowes, 41, called “Bully,” following a trial before Justice, Brassington Reynolds, and a mixed Jury in the Berbice High Court. He is appealing the outcome of the case on the grounds of severity of the sentence.
Back in 2016, Lewis faced a trial after he was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm or to maim, disfigure or disable Burrowes.
It was reported that Lewis had slashed the man’s throat following an altercation. The victim was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital and taken to the Intensive Care Unit where doctors’ performed emergency surgery on him. Lewis, a deportee from the USA, went home and was subsequently arrested for the crime and charged. Attorney-at-Law, Ramesh Rajkumar, is appearing for him.
During his trial, Burrowes had told the court that he knew the accused for a number of years. He had recalled being in the vicinity of the Rainbow Bar, New Amsterdam, where he had drank Banko and was standing on the road.
The accused who was smoking something had come and stood next to him. He upbraided the accused who told him he liked to “talk.” An argument between the two ensued and the victim reported that he had just finished urinating and was in the process of zipping up his pants when the accused pulled out a knife from his left side pocket and stabbed him to his neck.
While testifying at the trial, the man mentioned that he had a good look at the accused. “There was nothing blocking me. I held on to my neck. It was bleeding and the accused calmly walked away.”
Burrowes stated that he subsequently went to his parents’ home not far away. He collapsed and was rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted for emergency treatment.
Aug 26, 2021– Barbados and St Kitts battle in the nightcap ESPNcricinfo – CPL 2021 is set to kick off in St Kitts from today August 26, with Warner Park allowed to host fans up to 50% capacity of the...
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Aug 26, 2021
Kaieteur News – The PPP ruled Guyana from October 1992 to May 2015 during which time, Region Four elected its chairman... more
Kaieteur News – The Opposition has become pro-choice. The chant of the Opposition supporters during yesterday’s poorly... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – The question has to be asked. Are some people in Caribbean countries becoming... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]