The absurd wastefulness of vaccinating schoolchildren, expect a surge late September

Dear Editor,

The usefulness of vaccines in saving lives and preventing hospitalisations, particularly among those over 50, is verifiable by the data; although it is now being seen that they are not the magic bullet that brings life back to normal, given the numerous cases of breakthrough infections and the findings that the vaccinated can still transmit the Delta variant at the same rate as the unvaccinated. That said, the best for everyone is to take it. It won’t kill you.

However, this new insistence by the Ministry of Health to vaccinate schoolchildren is an absurd waste of money, time and effort. When one looks at the numbers as compiled by the United States CDC for the week ending August 21, the percentage of children aged 5 to 17 in hospital from COVID-19 compared to other age groups was just two percent. For those between 18 to 49, 36.1 percent; 50 to 64, 28.3 percent; and over 65, 32 percent. Cumulatively, there have only been 361 deaths for those Americans between the ages of one to 17 out of a total of 614,000 deaths up to August 8. Compare this to the 3,410 children and teenagers killed in gun related incidents in America in 2017, or the 4,000 who drown on average each year.

Do the math. A child in Guyana is probably in more danger of being knocked down walking to school or taking a minibus than dying from COVID-19. The government is utterly misguided in its current policy. It must focus on those over 50, and we will see a reduction in both hospitalisations and deaths going forward. As for the reopening of schools, this looks like a Mega Spreader Event, which the government will live to regret. While children will be largely asymptomatic, they will infect each other and their households. Watch for late September and a surge in cases and deaths if schools are forced to reopen.

Yours sincerely,

Lynn Nicholas