Speeding GDF rank dies in Hauraruni accident

Latest update August 25th, 2021 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2021 News
Kaieteur News – A speeding Guyana Defence Force (GDF) rank yesterday succumbed while receiving treatment for the injuries, which he sustained from an accident on the Hauraruni, Public Road Soesdyke / Linden Highway.
Dead is 26-year-old Wilmot Ward of Lot 1608 Central Amelia’s Ward, Linden. According to the police, Ward was heading home in his black and silver motorcar PLL 6077, when he lost control of the vehicle as a result of the rate of speed that he was driving at.
Around 07:10hrs, Ward was proceeding north along the western side of Hauraruni Public Road when he lost control of the motorcar and ended up on the western parapet, where he fell onto the driveway of Scotty Creek, and received injuries to his body.
Kaieteur News understands that he was picked up by public-spirited citizens in a semi-conscious condition and was escorted to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was seen and examined by a doctor but later succumbed to his injuries.
As a result, his body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination.
