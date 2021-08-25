Reopening of schools – some thoughts and one question

Dear Editor,

I break my self-imposed retreat into the wilderness to speak to the issue of the reopening of schools. I appreciate what is offered by the Hon. Minister of Education, Ms. Priya Manickchand, relative to clarity and balancing differing considerations. My thoughts follow.

I agree that our children are not best served by being at home, notwithstanding the pluses of online schooling. Also, I agree with the minister that arm’s length classroom learning is better, because I believe that it brings out the best in both the educator and the to-be-educated. Yes, our children need to be out there learning and playing and socialising; really growing up, too. I learn that parents have a choice about attendance, which I agree with, when all is weighed. I am concerned, and more are more concerned than I am.

Yet, as we all know, there are these unprecedented times that are dangerous and troubling. They can be severely traumatising, even death-dealing, on occasion; too many of them for comfort. I am agreeable to vaccination of the 12-17 year student/child age range, despite some reasonably strong misgivings. The fact that parental consent is factored-in is a positive and thoughtful step. Yet, there are residual uncertainties and hesitancies that are not easily overcome, and which will not go away.

For, statistically, reopening goes against a rising tide of infections affecting all age groups. Environmentally, I reserve myself to saying: Guyanese aineezee, deh azehaaad, and as evidence of which I submit the usual hotspots and gathering places. Psychologically, after a year and half of this pandemic, there is virus protocol fatigue (masking, distancing and, incredibly, washing). Politically, there is suspicion. And racially, there is distrust and division. Yeah, I said it. In aggregate, we are own worst enemies when dealing with our own, which endangers all. I am absolutely certain that if a foreigner, especially a European appearing one, were to say we have to do this and do that, there would be sheep-like obedience on a national level. Even the Vice President would love to get that, other than from his own people. Now back to the children and schools.

Today, there are vaccines available. But vaccines are now operative after being expedited in extreme emergency conditions.

Though today’s vaccines did have their range of research and trial runs, let me be blunt and call it for what it is: it was a rush job. Against time and cresting viral tide avalanching on stricken societies and a fearful world. I have taken the vaccine, and I encourage others, all other eligible citizens, to get them; on that I am unambiguous and unmoving, barring the severest underlying individual risk factors, In fact, I look forward to my third shot, the booster.

But, relative to the little ones, I am uncharacteristically unsure; even 12-17 years. But I would say this: if I had to make that choice, it would be not to have it. The most I would do is to discuss with the upper end of the range (15-17) and say these are the facts, let us help each other to proceed together. I will respect and support whatever choice is made. But regarding the still younger ones, namely, 12 and below, I confess to being not as solid. This is even as I recall receiving those vaccines (and at home, to boot) before I was under 10 years old, way back in Guyana’s First Dark Ages, and of which the marks are still on my shoulder. Those came about after decades of trial and error and, admittedly, less sophisticated medical knowhow. I am particularly worried about the under 12 group, with much more guidance needed.

To emphasise, though the word from the minister and ministry has been centered on 12 and above, the secondary level, which has its wisdoms, there is nothing about the age group below. That is, about attendance for Primary and Nursery levels. Would the minister care to be more explicit on that, please?

Last, the reopening date has been advanced by a week. I would hope that between now and then, arrangements already in the works could be finalised for some hybrid combination, though nothing has been said. Meaning, physical presence in class along with online hours for students. It would help if the Hon. Minister would share something on this. Since reopening is a foregone conclusion, the best is extended to students and teachers, and the surrounding family casts.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall